Allen Iverson Reportedly Has $500K Worth of Jewelry Stolen at Philadelphia Hotel

Former NBA superstar Allen Iverson reportedly had "a backpack containing jewelry valued at approximately $500,000" stolen from his hotel room in Philadelphia, according to David Chang of NBC Philadelphia.

Per that report, a man entered the Sofitel hotel and nabbed the backpack. The suspect remains at large.

The reported theft took place Monday morning.

Iverson, 44, is a Hall of Famer after a storied career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies. He was an 11-time All-Star, the 2000-01 MVP, a three-time first-team All-NBA selection and a four-time scoring champion. He was also the 1996-97 Rookie of the Year.

His most famous on-court moment came in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals, when he crossed up Tyronn Lue in overtime, sank a crucial jumper and stepped over him.

He spent 12 seasons in Philadelphia and remains one of the most popular sporting figures in the city's history. He regularly attends Sixers games and remains an advocate for young players around the NBA.

As Dan Gelston of the Associated Press wrote in October, "Iverson can still cup his hand to his ear and get a standing ovation from a packed house at his regular visits to the Wells Fargo Center."