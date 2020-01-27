49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals Tom Brady Texted Him Ahead of Super Bowl 54

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo told the NFL Network's Michael Irvin that his former teammate, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, reached out to him ahead of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

"He shot me a text, just 'Good luck' and everything like that," Garoppolo said during Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park on Monday. "'Just go handle business.' It wasn't too complicated or anything. Just, you know, 'Go win.'"

Brady has plenty of experience doing just that, with six titles and nine trips to the Super Bowl in total. Garoppolo served as his backup for two of those titles, against the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.

Now, he'll have the chance to win one as a starter.