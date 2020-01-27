Sammy Watkins Calls Playing for Chiefs HC Andy Reid 'Best Decision' of His Life

Doug Benc/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will clash in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins was among the players given the chance to (publicly) reflect at Monday night's Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park. The 26-year-old used his time at the podium to laud head coach Andy Reid and called coming to Kansas City to play under Reid "probably the best decision of my life":

Watkins shared the same sentiment on Jan. 19, when the Chiefs advanced to their first Super Bowl in 50 years by defeating the visiting Tennessee Titans 35-24:

Watkins signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Chiefs as a free agent in March 2018.

This season has been Watkins' best since arriving in Kansas City. The Buffalo Bills 2014 fourth overall pick caught 52 balls for 673 yards and three touchdowns—his highest yards total since his lone 1,000-yard season while still with the Bills in 2015—across 14 regular-season games.

Watkins' signature performance came in the AFC Championship Game, though. He recorded his first 100-yard game and touchdown catch since going off for 198 yards and three touchdown catches in the regular-season opener on Sept. 8:

Watkins was pegged as a top-tier wide receiver prospect coming out of Clemson. However, a long list of injuries, including a broken foot, limited his production in Buffalo. The Bills traded Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams in August 2017, and he flourished with 593 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 catches across 15 games.

Injuries followed Watkins to Kansas City, though. He missed six regular-season games last season and two this year, but he has still proved to be a valuable weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in an offense spoiled with them. Watkins complements the likes of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.

Mahomes may need Watkins in an X-factor role against the Niners' top-ranked defense.

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.