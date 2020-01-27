Royal Rumble Winner Drew McIntyre Challenges Brock Lesnar to WrestleMania Match

John Locher/Associated Press

Fresh off winning the Royal Rumble on Sunday, Drew McIntyre challenged WWE champion Brock Lesnar for his belt at Wrestlemania.

Not only did McIntyre win the Royal Rumble, but he also eliminated Lesnar. It was an otherwise historic performance from Lesnar, who accumulated a record-setting 13 consecutive eliminations before McIntyre sent him over the top rope.

It was an impressive performance from Lesnar, who memorably entered himself at No. 1 and promptly eliminated Elias, Erick Rowan, Robert Roode, John Morrison, Rey Mysterio, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Cesaro, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, MVP, Keith Lee and Braun Strowman.

And it was one of the highlights of the event, with Edge also returning to the ring for the first time in nine years and reaching the final three.

But McIntyre was the last man standing, earning himself a shot at the WWE championship belt. His elimination of Lesnar was particularly notable, sending him over the rope with a Claymore before staring him down as Lesnar left the arena.

"It's the biggest deal. I've been struggling to find the words, but the only way I can do it is to say that this is simply a dream come true," McIntyre told B/R's Jonathan Snowden. "This is my life's work. I've always wanted to be a wrestler since I was four years old.

Even The Rock was pumped to see McIntyre win the event:

But Lesnar awaits.

McIntyre, however, is ready.

"Damn right I am," he told Snowden. "This is when you've got to turn up to a 100. I generally work around a 100, so this is probably where I turn up to 110. I know I've got a beast breathing down my neck. There's nobody in the world like Brock at any sport. And I know he's coming for me."