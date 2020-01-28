NBA All-Star Rosters 2020: TV Schedule, Predictions for Reserves in Draft Format

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game is just under three weeks away and the starters are set, but the final touches on who will be available for selection under the draft format will be finalized Thursday, when the reserves are revealed on TNT.

Seven reserve players are picked from each conference, and they will be determined by a vote among the head coaches in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will each captain a team for the second consecutive season. The only remaining question is: Which players will they get to choose from?

Here is an update on the reserves announcement and a schedule of subsequent All-Star events as well as some predictions for who might earn the remaining All-Star spots from each conference.

Reserves Announcement

When: Jan. 30, 7 p.m. EST

TV: TNT

Schedule of All-Star Events

Feb. 6: All-Star draft

Feb. 14: Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game

Feb. 15: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest

Feb. 16: 2020 NBA All-Star Game

(All of the events will be broadcast on TNT)

Predictions for Eastern Conference Reserves

F Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

C Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

G Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

G Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

F Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

F Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

F Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo should be regarded as practical locks. The former was nearly voted in as a starter by the fans and media, and he impacts the game in multiple areas. The same can be said for the latter, who is averaging 15.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists and ranks 12th in the NBA in win shares and 13th in value over replacement player.

Domantas Sabonis might also be a lock, as he is averaging 18.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists while playing nearly every game for a Pacers team that has thrived despite injuries to Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb and Victor Oladipo.

Things get a bit trickier after those three. Kyle Lowry and Ben Simmons are probably the most deserving guards, though Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) and Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) certainly have strong cases.

Lowry is averaging 20.0 points, 7.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds while playing 37.0 minutes per game, which is tied for the league high with James Harden and Damian Lillard. Not to mention, he ranks near the top of the NBA in defensive win shares.

Simmons also ranks high in that category while usually drawing the toughest defensive assignment for the Sixers. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick has been going wild in January, averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 11 games. His recent surge might give him the nod.

The last two spots are really tough to call. Again, Beal and LaVine have excellent cases. However, they simply have too many deficiencies on the defensive side of the floor (Beal ranks last among all guards in defensive win shares).

Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons) leads the NBA in rebounding average and has been fairly dominant this season, but he misses out because Adebayo and Sabonis are stars for contending teams.

Pistons guard Derrick Rose's per-36-minute line is even shinier than the numbers he put up during his 2010-11 MVP campaign, and he has scored 20 or more points in each of his last 12 games (a personal best).

Unfortunately for Rose, he only just cracked Dwane Casey's starting lineup in Detroit, and the numbers do not quite merit a selection. Jaylen Brown is having a tremendous season, but it might not be enough.

As for Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum? Well, the Bucks forward has been every bit as good as last season, when he made his first All-Star team. He is averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting close to 42 percent from the field. The 28-year-old has been just as productive despite actually playing fewer minutes per game this season. Not to mention, he plays for the best team in the NBA.

Tatum is averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists while ranking third in the NBA in defensive win shares. While he has been inconsistent on the offensive end of the floor in terms of efficiency, he is the glue that holds the Celtics defense together.

Predictions for Western Conference Reserves

G Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

G Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

G Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

G Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

C Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

C Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

F Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The selection of the Western Conference reserves could provide just as much intrigue as in the Eastern Conference.

Damian Lillard is a lock. Yes, the Trail Blazers have struggled, but he ranks third in win shares and sixth in value over replacement player. Not to mention, Dame is averaging 28.8 points, 7.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert might also be locks. The former is averaging 19.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists, while the latter is averaging 15.7 points, 14.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

Jokic is Denver's engine on the offensive side of the floor, while Gobert's rim protection has helped make Utah one of the best defensive teams in the league. Both bigs rank in the top 10 in win shares and value over replacement player.

But much like in the East, the rest is a big puzzle.

Russell Westbrook likely gets in on the strength of an outstanding January, when he is averaging 31.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists while tallying his best true shooting percentage in several years. Donovan Mitchell earned consideration last season and has been a more efficient scorer this year.

As for Chris Paul, this might come down to the respect that opposing coaches have for him as a leader in OKC. The Thunder were supposed to be in a rebuilding year, yet he has them squarely in playoff position. CP3 is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds while competing defensively, ranking in the top 10 in terms of deflections per game.

The last spot is really a doozy. Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers) is clearly one of the best players in the game, but he has made just 26 appearances because of injury and load management. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) has also missed a bunch of games. Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) has been dominant, and he would otherwise get the nod if not for a loaded backcourt group.

Thus, Brandon Ingram might be the last man standing. He is having a career year for the Pelicans, averaging 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted. Statistical information correct as of Jan. 27.