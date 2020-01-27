Lakers vs. Clippers Game Postponed by NBA After Kobe Bryant's Death

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Players, coaches and members of the Los Angeles Lakers will have more time to mourn the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, after the NBA postponed their Tuesday game against the L.A. Clippers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news, and the league released a statement explaining the decision:

Charania cited a source close to the Lakers and Clippers who said: "These guys are not ready to play basketball right now."

