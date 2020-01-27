Lakers vs. Clippers Game Postponed by NBA After Kobe Bryant's Death

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2020

Former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant jerseys are pictured at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. - NBA legend Kobe Bryant died January 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported, saying five people are confirmed dead in the incident. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Players, coaches and members of the Los Angeles Lakers will have more time to mourn the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, after the NBA postponed their Tuesday game against the L.A. Clippers

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news, and the league released a statement explaining the decision: 

Charania cited a source close to the Lakers and Clippers who said: "These guys are not ready to play basketball right now."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

