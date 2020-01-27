Rockets Defeat Jazz 126-117 with James Harden, Russell Westbrook Out

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The undermanned Houston Rockets upset the Utah Jazz 126-117 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday.

The Rockets were without former MVPs James Harden (thigh) and Russell Westbrook (rest) as well as starting center Clint Capela (heel).

Eric Gordon headlined the list of Rockets who stepped up. The 31-year-old guard bucketed a career-high 50 points:

Forward Danuel House Jr., who started in Capela's place, recorded his first double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds to go with a game-high five steals.

The Rockets collectively outshot the Jazz from three-point range with 37.5 percent and 28.6 percent efforts from deep, respectively. Another differentiating factor came at the foul line, as the Rockets attempted a season-high 49 free throws compared to 26 by the Jazz.

Houston's largest lead of the evening was 17 points, while Utah only led by as many as four.

The 29-17 Rockets snapped the 32-14 Jazz's four-game winning streak. The Jazz are still second in the Western Conference standings behind the 36-10 Los Angeles Lakers. Houston kept pace with the 29-17 Dallas Mavericks in fifth.

Notable Performances

HOU G Eric Gordon: 50 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

HOU G Austin Rivers: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks

HOU F Danuel House Jr.: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals

Utah G Donovan Mitchell: 36 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Utah F Bojan Bogdanovic: 30 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists

Utah C Rudy Gobert: 12 points, 14 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks

What's Next?

Both teams will next play Wednesday night. The Jazz will travel to San Antonio for the first of a three-game road trip. The Rockets will wrap their four-game road trip at Portland.