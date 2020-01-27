FA Cup 2020: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Final Fixture

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal will play Portsmouth in the fifth round of the 2020 FA Cup after producing a fine 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night.

The Gunners went through on the heels of the draw for the next round being made. Other notable ties include Championship side Sheffield Wednesday hosting holders Manchester City, while Chelsea will meet the winners of Liverpool's replay against Shrewsbury Town.

A replay is needed, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already made it clear neither he nor his senior stars will be involved so they can enjoy the Premier League-mandated winter break, per BBC Sport.

Another replay will see Northampton Town face Derby County. If the Rams win then Wayne Rooney could face former club Manchester United in the next round.

4th-Round Scores

Northampton Town 0-0 Derby County

Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford 0-1 Leicester City

Burnley 1-2 Norwich City

Coventry City 0-0 Birmingham City

Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United

Portsmouth 4-2 Barnsley

Reading 1-1 Cardiff City

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

Hull City 1-2 Chelsea

Manchester City 4-0 Fulham

Tranmere Rovers 0-6 Manchester United

Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Liverpool

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal

Replays will take place on Tuesday, February 4, except Tottenham's game at home to Southampton which will be played on Wednesday, February 5, according to the competition's official website.

The same source lists the fifth round as starting on Thursday, March 5, but notes "fixture dates and times may change, subject to TV selections and replays."

Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta opted to put his faith in youth for cup duty. He consigned Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira to the bench, bringing in 20-year-olds Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock, along with Matteo Guendouzi.

Willock was at the heart of things for the Gunners' opener. His deft turn accelerated a slick move that ended when 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli played in Bukayo Saka.

Willock's fellow academy graduate smashed the ball in for 1-0:

The neat and intricate move from back to front was reminiscent of the possession-based football Arteta played under former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger:

Arsenal kept the pressure on, executing an intense press and shifting the ball intelligently and at pace. It was 2-0 after 26 minutes when another well-worked passage of play ended with Saka teeing up Nketiah:

The close-range finish vindicated Arteta's gamble to rest Lacazette, as well as the decision to recall Nkeitah from his loan spell with Leeds United:

A 94th-minute goal from Sam Surridge made things tense for Arsenal, but overall Arteta's players had delivered a professional performance on their travels.

Pompey will present a different challenge, despite being eighth in League One. Kenny Jackett's team isn't afraid to go long and play the kind of direct game likely to unsettle the Gunners' defence.

The question for Liverpool is whether Klopp would even want another cup tie after declaring the club's academy and reserve players will feature against Shrewsbury.

Liverpool took the same controversial approach for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa back in December. It backfired when Villa won 5-0, and Shrewsbury will be confident about getting past a reserve lineup after Jason Cummings' brace erased a 2-0 deficit against a more experienced side at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday.

Chelsea will hope for a Shrewsbury win, confident about beating lower-league opposition to reach the last eight. The Blues have a rich pedigree in this competition, lifting the trophy in 2018, one year after losing the final to Arsenal.

United were Chelsea's victims in 2018, but the Red Devils served notice about their intent this season with a ruthless display against Tranmere:

The chance to see club-record goalscorer Rooney again may provide United with extra motivation.

Derby need to beat Northampton first, something Phillip Cocu's team has the quality to do. Tom Lawrence, Martyn Waghorn and Tom Huddlestone should see the Rams through and set up one of the more intriguing ties of the round at Pride Park Stadium.