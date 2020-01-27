Joe Montana Advises Tom Brady Not to Leave Patriots Ahead of 2020 Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2020

In this Nov. 13, 2016 photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Foxborough, Mass. The New England quarterback had so counted on playing at Candlestick Park in 2008, his first NFL game back home in the Bay Area against the 49ers team he watched Joe Montana lead when Brady was a boy. Then, a season-ending knee injury spoiled his plans. He can’t quite believe it took until age 39 and his 17th NFL season to finally get a shot on San Francisco’s home field. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

NFL legend Joe Montana has a simple piece of advice for Tom Brady ahead of his pending free agency this offseason—stay in New England

Montana spoke about Brady with Michael Silver of NFL.com, telling Silver he'd advise Brady not to leave the Patriots:

"Don't—if you don't have to. It's a process to go through, and it takes time to get used to the team. I was fortunate because (former 49ers quarterbacks coach) Paul Hackett was there running the offense, and so I was pretty familiar with probably three-quarters of the offense going in. And, if they let [Brady] have his own offense (with a new team), yeah, that makes it a little bit easier. But still, the transition of moving ... I just can't see how they would let him leave there, myself."

                  

