Joe Montana Advises Tom Brady Not to Leave Patriots Ahead of 2020 Free Agency

NFL legend Joe Montana has a simple piece of advice for Tom Brady ahead of his pending free agency this offseason—stay in New England.

Montana spoke about Brady with Michael Silver of NFL.com, telling Silver he'd advise Brady not to leave the Patriots:

"Don't—if you don't have to. It's a process to go through, and it takes time to get used to the team. I was fortunate because (former 49ers quarterbacks coach) Paul Hackett was there running the offense, and so I was pretty familiar with probably three-quarters of the offense going in. And, if they let [Brady] have his own offense (with a new team), yeah, that makes it a little bit easier. But still, the transition of moving ... I just can't see how they would let him leave there, myself."

