FA Cup Draw 2020 Schedule: 5th-Round Fixtures and Dates Released

FA Cup Draw 2020 Schedule: 5th-Round Fixtures and Dates ReleasedJanuary 27, 2020
Jon Super/Associated Press
Manchester City will travel to Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round as they continue the defence of the FA Cup.
Northampton Town or Derby County will host Manchester United, while Liverpool will travel to Chelsea if they defeat Shrewsbury Town in their fourth-round replay.
The matches will be played from March 2, with full dates to be confirmed.
Fifth-Round Draw
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
