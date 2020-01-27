FA Cup Draw 2020 Schedule: 5th-Round Fixtures and Dates Released

January 27, 2020

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester City will travel to Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round as they continue the defence of the FA Cup.    

Northampton Town or Derby County will host Manchester United, while Liverpool will travel to Chelsea if they defeat Shrewsbury Town in their fourth-round replay.

The matches will be played from March 2, with full dates to be confirmed.

           

Fifth-Round Draw

                   

