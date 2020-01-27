Mookie Betts Trade Rumors: Padres' Possible Offer for Red Sox Star Revealed

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2020

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts plays against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres remain interested in a trade for Mookie Betts and have reportedly developed a package to offer the Boston Red Sox, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The team plans to send Wil Myers plus two young major leaguers and one prospect in a potential deal for the All-Star. The options at the major league level include one outfielder between Manuel Margot and Josh Naylor and one starting pitcher between Cal Quantrill and Joey Lucchesi.

Still, the organization believes swinging this type of deal is only "marginally possible."

   

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

