West Ham United vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Liverpool can put the Premier League title race on ice by beating West Ham United on Wednesday. Victory at the London Stadium would give the Reds a 19-point lead over Manchester City with 14 games left to play.

Jurgen Klopp is concerned about fixture congestion, though, and the 52-year-old will be keen to use his resources wisely ahead of Saturday's home game with Southampton. Fitness concerns over star forward Sadio Mane will also likely influence Klopp's selection.

West Ham will need Liverpool to be weakened for an upset to happen. The Hammers remain above the relegation zone on goal difference only after regressing slightly following a fast start to David Moyes' second spell in charge.

Moyes began with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth on New Year's Day, but he has since seen his team lose to Sheffield United and Leicester City, either side of a draw with Everton.

Date: Wednesday, January 29

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports App

Odds

Liverpool: -310 (bet $310 to win $100)

West Ham: +770 (bet $100 to win $770)

Draw: +460 (bet $100 to win $460)

Odds per Caesars.

Klopp's desire to afford his senior stars a rest has prompted him to declare neither he nor his regular starters will take part in the club's FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town.

The Reds were taken to a replay after wasting a two-goal lead and drawing 2-2 against the League One side on Sunday. A replay will take place at Anfield on either Tuesday February 4 or Wednesday February 5, but Klopp said his team will "respect the winter break" in accordance with the Premier League's wishes, per BBC Sport.

Liverpool have backed Klopp's decision, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone. He's also received support from former Reds defender and current Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher:

The idea to practically dismiss the oldest domestic cup competition in the game by fielding academy players will likely irk many. Klopp has sent a not-so subtle message he believes Liverpool have more important trophies to pursue.

Part of Liverpool's agenda involves ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title. There's also the possibility of finishing the league campaign unbeaten and matching Arsenal's 2003/04 vintage, with the Reds having won 22 and drawn one of their 23 games so far.

It means a strong XI should take to the pitch against the Hammers, though one player unlikely to be involved, is the prolific Mane.

He's dealing with a hamstring problem suffered during the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out in the league. Liverpool are waiting on the results of a scan to determine the extent of Mane's injury, per Football.London's Andy Ha.

Given Mane's status, Klopp would have liked to have seen Divock Origi find the net at Shrewsbury. Yet neither the Belgian, nor winter arrival Takumi Minamino were able to impress.

Alternatively, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could get the chance to provide support for Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in forward areas. The latter netted the winner against Wolves and has shown a renewed composure in front of goal this season.

West Ham will need to soak up pressure and beat the Liverpool press by going long to Michail Antonio. He's got the power, perceptive movement and pace to unsettle what has been a rock-solid back line for the leaders.

The Hammers' cause will also be helped if Manuel Lanzini can rediscover his best form at the heart of the engine room. A busy creator, the Argentinian has the eye for a pass to exploit any gaps, provided he gets time and space on the ball.

Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and the rest of the Liverpool midfield will likely keep Lanzini quiet long enough for Salah and Firmino to make the difference.