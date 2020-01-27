Who Will Be Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre's Opponents at WWE WrestleMania 36?

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's two picks for the Royal Rumble matches at the 2020 event were a combination of tried-and-tested coupled with fresh, new and exciting.

While Charlotte Flair won the women's match in a move that will have surprised few people, Drew McIntyre became the first British wrestler to win a Royal Rumble match when he punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 36.

But attention will now turn to which champions Flair and McIntyre decide they want to square off against at the biggest pay-per-view of the year. Here's an early prediction for both.

Charlotte Flair

The Queen outlasted the field on Sunday, eliminating Shayna Baszler last to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 36.

As things stand right now, she's a straight choice between either Becky Lynch or Bayley for her opponent at the biggest show of the year.

Trying to avenge last year's defeat to Lynch at Mania could be an easy choice for WWE to make, but do fans really want to see another chapter of that rivalry?

It makes far more sense this year for Flair to try to be the one to end Bayley's reign of terror on SmackDown, not least because Flair is already on the blue brand.

Bayley's victory over Lacey Evans at Royal Rumble feels like the end of that rivalry, and it's a smart decision for Charlotte to decide she wants to be the one who finally takes the SmackDown Women's Championship away from her.

Drew McIntyre

WWE gave birth to a new main event star on Sunday night.

When guys like Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were in the final few, it wasn't hard to worry that the company was going to stick with its tried-and-tested plan of pushing the same stars in the same spots for WrestleMania.

But that all changed when Drew McIntyre eliminated Reigns in what can only be described as the perfect outcome.

Having given McIntyre the opportunity to eliminate Brock Lesnar, their vicious staredown suggested that moment was the start of a long-term feud leading into Mania for the WWE Championship.

That now has to be the case. Sure, McIntyre could go after "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, but that wouldn't make any sense.

WWE needs a new star to take the world title off Lesnar and allow Raw's main event scene to move forward with intrigue and fascination.

While there may be some doubting Charlotte Flair's choice of opponent for WrestleMania, it's far more obvious who Drew will be facing. It's The Scottish Psychopath vs. The Beast.