Edge Makes Stunning Return as No. 21 Entrant at 2020 WWE Royal Rumble

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Edge made his in-ring WWE return as the No. 21 entrant in the Royal Rumble match Sunday.

He hadn't wrestled since successfully defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania XXVII in 2011.

The Rated-R Superstar abruptly retired, telling fans he was experiencing "numbness and uncontrollable trembling in his arms and hands." He met with a doctor who told him he needed to walk away and wouldn't be able to wrestle again.

Edge appeared at SummerSlam last August and delivered a spear to Elias.

Given his age (46) and injury history, a full-time comeback almost certainly isn't in the cards.

But PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported in December that Edge had signed a new deal with WWE. In addition to competing in the Rumble match, Johnson speculated Edge might "do a few matches on major events."

At the very least, seeing him back was a welcome surprise for fans Sunday.