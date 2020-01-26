Winter X Games 2020: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights

Fred Lee/Getty Images

The 2020 Winter X Games came to a close Sunday in Aspen, Colorado.

Here is a look at the full results of the extended competition that started handing out medals Thursday and featured a number of awe-inspiring tricks and highlights. Results are courtesy of the X Games' official website.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding

1. Mike Schultz and Daina Shilts, 35.76

2. Danny Davis and Dmitrii Tiufiakov, 36.02

3. Jack Mitrani and Henry Meece, 36.04

Special Olympics Unified Skiing

1. Gus Kenworthy and Palmer Lyons, 31.23

2. Alex Ferreira and Haldan Pranger, 32.83

3. Sarah Hoefflin and Kohlor Von Eschen, 34.71

Ski Knuckle Huck

1. Colby Stevenson

2. Henrik Harlaut

3. Quinn Wolferman

Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe Final

1. Scotty James

2. Yuto Totsuka

3. Jan Scherrer

Pacifico Women's Snowboard Big Air Final

1. Miyabi Onitsuka

2. Kokomo Murase

3. Reira Iwabuchi

Friday, Jan. 24

Snowmobile Freestyle Final

1. Brandon Cormier, 88.00

2. Daniel Bodin, 87.33

3. Willie Elam, 84.00

Women's Ski Big Air Final

1. Tess Ledeux

2. Mathilde Gremaud

3. Sarah Hoefflin

The Real Cost Men's Ski Big Air Final

1. Henrik Harlaut

2. Birk Ruud

3. Andri Ragettli

Men's Snowboard SuperPipe Session

1. Taylor Gold

2. Jake Pates

3. Toby Miller

Saturday, Jan. 25

Jeep Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final

1. Jamie Anderson

2. Laurie Blouin

3. Kokomo Murase

Para Snow BikeCross

1. Doug Henry

2. Brandon Dudley

3. Leighton Lillie

Jeep Men's Ski Slopestyle Final

1. Colby Stevenson

2. Evan McEachran

3. Fabian Boesch

Adaptive Snow BikeCross

1. Mike Schultz

2. Kevin Royston

3. Kolleen Conger

Jeep Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final

1. Darcy Sharpe

2. Mons Roisland

3. Red Gerard

Wendy's Snow BikeCross Elimination and Final

1. Cody Matechuk

2. Yanick Boucher

3. Jesse Kirchmeyer

Women's Ski SuperPipe Final

1. Kelly Sildaru

2. Rachael Karker

3. Cassie Sharpe

The Real Cost Men's Snowboard Big Air Final

1. Max Parrot

2. Mark McMorris

3. Sven Thorgren

Women's Snowboard SuperPipe Final

1. Queralt Castellet

2. Kurumi Imai

3. Haruna Matsumoto

Sunday, Jan. 26

Jeep Women's Ski Slopestyle Final

1. Kelly Sildaru

2. Sarah Hoefflin

3. Maggie Voisin

Jeep Snowboard Slope Rail Jam

1. Jesse Paul

2. Darcy Sharpe

3. Sven Thorgren

Wendy's Snowboard Knuckle Huck

1. Zeb Powell

2. Marcus Kleveland

3. Fridtjof Saether Tischendorf

Great Clips Men's Ski SuperPipe Final

1. Alex Ferreira

2. Aaron Blunck

3. Brendan MacKay

Snow Bike Best Trick Final

1. Brett Turcotte, 79.33

2. Morgan Kaliszuk, 78.33

3. Jackson Strong, 75.66

Scotty James and the women snowboarders from Japan took center stage Thursday.

James won the Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe, defending his gold medal and clinching his 10th straight competition victory in the process. He has not lost a competition since the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Elsewhere, X Games rookie Miyabi Onitsuka, Kokomo Murase and Reira Iwabuchi, who are all from Japan, took home gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in the Pacifico Women's Snowboard Big Air.

Friday featured individual excellence from an X Games legend and a notable upset.

Henrik Harlaut won the Real Cost Men's Ski Big Air and made history as the winningest skier in X Games history, per Olivia Wilson of ESPN. The gold catapulted him over Tanner Hall's record of 10 medals and gave him his sixth gold medal of his legendary career.

While Harlaut delivered on expectations, other notable names did not take home gold on Friday. Two-time Snowmobile Freestyle champion Daniel Bodin captured silver this year, finishing behind X Games rookie Brandon Cormier.

What's more, Mathilde Gremaud, who is one of two women to win two golds in the Women's Ski Big Air finished in second place behind Tess Ledeux. Ledeux is the other woman to accomplish as much after claiming her fifth X Games medal and second gold. They both defeated Kelly Sildaru, who was widely expected to challenge for gold.

Saturday was a day for legends, as Jamie Anderson won the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle for her sixth Slopestyle gold medal. Wilson noted the victory made Anderson the most-medaled female competitor in X Games history.

Kelly Sildaru won gold in the Women's Ski SuperPipe, giving her eight X Games medals at the age of 17.

On the men's side, Doug Henry, who is also a Motorcycle Hall of Famer, won his eighth career medal in three X Games sports with a victory in the Para Snow BikeCross. Cody Matechuk also added to his impressive resume with a third straight gold in the Snow BikeCross.

Sunday belonged to Sildaru.

The youngster captured the gold medal in the Women's Ski Slopestyle, which marked her ninth X Games medal of her already illustrious career. She tied legends Shaun White and Nyjah Huston for the most medals as a teenager in X Games history.

If her performance was any indication, the record will be hers alone in the near future.