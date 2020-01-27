Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs vs. 49ers Halftime Show Entertainment, Predictions

Ben Hider/Associated Press

Super Bowl 2020, the climax of the NFL's 100th season, will have its halftime show orchestrated by the man with no more than 99 problems: Jay-Z. But he will not be performing, and there will (probably) be no orchestra.

Instead, following last year's multiyear agreement, Jay-Z's Roc Nation will be managing music and entertainment for the NFL's events (as well as social justice work, through the "Inspire Change" campaign). Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will be co-headlining the show, and Demi Lovato will be performing the national anthem.

Given the event's significance following the tumult surrounding the NFL since 2016 (and its partnership with Roc Nation), the day is likely to feature some more surprises.

After public outcry over the NFL's treatment of its players who knelt in solidarity with social justice movements, Rihanna refused to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl. She was direct when asked, by Vogue's Abby Aguirre, if it was in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick: "Absolutely ... I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler."

Unsurprisingly, when the NFL announced its partnership with Roc Nation in August, Jay-Z's integrity was widely questioned. Detractors like SNY's Chris Williamson sarcastically mocked the expected results: "Let's sell t-shirts and throw concerts. That'll really shake up the system."

When the partnership was announced, Roc Nation said it was "an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of communities across America." It's unclear that any of this season's initiatives have brought that goal closer to fruition, but Jay-Z's philanthropic efforts have historically been discreet.

Jay is hip hop's first billionaire and, with Beyonce, forms one of the world's most impactful, true power couples. With Team Roc, the philanthropic branch of Roc Nation (frequently assisted by attorney Alex Spiro), Jay has done everything from legally assisting the 11-year-old Jabari Talbot, who was jailed after not standing for the pledge of allegiance, to bailing out activists who were arrested for protesting police brutality.

Most of his social justice work has gone without fanfare, so this Super Bowl will be the most visible opportunity for Roc Nation to make good on its original intentions.

After last year's awkward blend of Maroon 5, Travis Scott and SpongeBob, Super Bowl 2020's halftime show is already slated to be entertaining while still symbolically significant. Two Latinas co-headlining the Super Bowl is already historic—and the accompanying guests and "Inspire Change" content could prove even more meaningful.

Said symbolism is not lost on J-Lo or Shakira, who have each voiced how momentous the Miami occasion is. Lopez told CBS' Tony Dokoupil: "It's in Miami. You know. We're both Latin artists. ... We bring that flavor."

As for the social context, the importance of the event is cherished by Lopez, as recounted by Melissa Minton of Page Six: "I am so excited that they picked two strong women, both Latinas. I think they really wanted to make a statement with that, and I'm really happy to be part of that new movement of inclusivity and diversity and embracing women."

Shakira, too, has been vocal about the event's impact and humbly gracious about her involvement: "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world," per Doranny Pineda of the Los Angeles Times.

Fans think they've found the setlist for the halftime show, and the rumored guests are crowd-pleasers. Despierta America (h/t Tionah Lee of Hola!) reported J-Lo would bring on Ja Rule and Pitbull, while Shakira would bring on Beyonce and Wyclef Jean.

Usually, Queen Bey would be an unlikely prediction—but, if he's played his cards right, her husband may be able to pull it off.

And, for one last expectation, the "Inspire Change" campaign deserves its own place during the league's largest moment. The campaign has three main areas of focus; "education and economic advancement," "police and community relations" and "criminal justice reform." It was movingly represented by recent content featuring former player Anquan Boldin describing the shooting of his cousin at the hands of police.

Super Bowl commercials are such enormous, varied investments that they are even subject to their own articles and prop bets. After debuting Boldin's story in a commercial during the AFC Championship Game, the NFL plans to re-air it during the Super Bowl, per Chauncey Alcorn of CNN Business.

An entertaining, symbolically significant halftime show with attention to a sincere campaign for social justice should allay some concerns over the NFL's commitment to society and the superficiality of its partnership with Roc Nation.

More importantly, it should be an unforced, tasteful nod of solidarity with women, minorities and those who have fought to highlight the need for discourse surrounding judicial reform in America.