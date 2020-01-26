US Figure Skating Championships 2020: Sunday Results for Men's Free Skate

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Nobody got close to Nathan Chen on Sunday.

After blowing away the field with his epic short program on Saturday, Chen didn't give any of his competitors a chance to catch him, posting a 216.04 score in his free skate, easily the top mark of the day. That gave him a total score of 330.17, putting him well beyond Jason Brown (292.88) and Tomoki Hiwatashi (278.08) for first place.

Vincent Zhou (275.23) and Andrew Torgashev (260.64) rounded out the top five.

Chen put his name in the record books with his performance. As NBC's OlympicTalk noted, he "became the first man to win four straight U.S. figure skating titles since Brian Boitano in 1988, landing six quadruple jumps between two programs."

On Sunday, he landed a quad flip plus triple toe loop, a quad Salchow and a quad toe loop plus single Euler plus triple Salchow. If Chen was feeling any fatigue due to his demanding routine, he sure didn't show it.

"I was, again, pretty worried about my stamina coming into this competition, but the audience really helped me get through it," he said during the NBC broadcast.

It was the kind of showing that will put Chen among the favorites at the World Figure Skating Championships in March and the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. He has yet to lose a competition since finishing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018.

That dominance was on full display Sunday, and it makes him a strong candidate to be the first United States Olympic figure skating gold medalist since Evan Lysacek in 2010.