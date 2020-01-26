Magic Johnson Honors Kobe Bryant After His Death: 'He Was Such an Icon'

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson provided an emotional tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and Bryant's daughter, Gianna, on Sunday.

Johnson offered prayers to the family, opened up about moments they shared together revolving around basketball and life, called Bryant the "greatest Laker of all-time" and reflected on the fact that "he was such an icon."

Bryant and Gianna, nicknamed Gigi, died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash. The city of Calabasas shared the news.

Both Bryant and Johnson are Lakers legends and largely considered two of the best in the storied franchise's history.

Johnson wasn't the only Lakers legend to offer condolences and reflect on Bryant's life, as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal, who won three championships with the late guard, reflected on his life as well:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement on Sunday's news, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post:

"The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

"For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world."

Bryant played all 20 seasons of his NBA career on the Lakers, amassing five championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards, two scoring titles, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, 18 All-Star nods and a league MVP.

He will forever be remembered as an all-time Laker, and Johnson reacted as such Sunday.