Former 5-Star WR Justin Shorter Announces Transfer to Florida from Penn State

Former 5-Star WR Justin Shorter Announces Transfer to Florida from Penn StateJanuary 26, 2020
Justin Shorter is trading in Penn State Nittany Lions navy blue for a lighter shade.
The former 2018 5-star wide receiver announced his transfer to the Florida Gators on Sunday:
Shorter received 16 offers coming out of South Brunswick High School (New Jersey), though Florida was not among them. The 6'4" and 226-pound receiver entered the NCAA transfer portal in late November after recording just 15 catches for 157 yards and no touchdowns across 11 games as a freshman and sophomore at Penn State.
247Sports ranked Shorter first among New Jersey and wide receiver prospects as well as seventh nationally in the 2018 recruitment class.
247Sports' Brian Dohn evaluated Shorter. It read, in part:
"As a receiver, he will continue to developing his ball skills and route running but he is quick out of his breaks, he high-points the ball well and he has speed to get down the field. His size makes him physically difficult for cornerbacks to jam him. He can block, and as he gets stronger, he will get better at it. He has the length and frame to add weight and be a very good outside linebacker as well because of his burst, he ability to change direction and his instincts. He covers a ton of ground quickly in three steps."
Gators receivers were led by Van Jefferson last season with 49 catches, 657 yards and six touchdowns. Tight end Kyle Pitts was narrowly behind him with 54 catches, 649 yards and five touchdowns.
The Gators will need to replace Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Tyrie Cleveland and Josh Hammond. Swain led the team in receiving touchdowns with seven.
These departures will leave plenty of room for Shorter to flourish at Florida.
