Former 5-Star WR Justin Shorter Announces Transfer to Florida from Penn State

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Justin Shorter is trading in Penn State Nittany Lions navy blue for a lighter shade.

The former 2018 5-star wide receiver announced his transfer to the Florida Gators on Sunday:

Shorter received 16 offers coming out of South Brunswick High School (New Jersey), though Florida was not among them. The 6'4" and 226-pound receiver entered the NCAA transfer portal in late November after recording just 15 catches for 157 yards and no touchdowns across 11 games as a freshman and sophomore at Penn State.

247Sports ranked Shorter first among New Jersey and wide receiver prospects as well as seventh nationally in the 2018 recruitment class.