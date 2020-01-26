Video: Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun Discuss Astros' Cheating and Defend Brewers

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun both said Sunday the Milwaukee Brewers have not taken part in any illegal sign stealing.

Braun was emphatic that the squad hasn't done any level of sign stealing:

Yelich also discussed the team's innocence in the situation.

"This thing's not good for baseball. It's just not a good look," the outfielder said.

An investigation by MLB determined the Houston Astros had used illegal devices to steal signs, resulting in vast penalties against the team including lost draft picks, a heavy fine and both the manager and general manager being suspended for a year.

While there's speculation other teams have been cheating, Yelich denied that the Brewers have done anything like that.

An accusation against Yelich led to an argument on Twitter between him and Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish in November:

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported Milwaukee was among the team's he's heard uses electronics to steal signs, along with Houston and the Texas Rangers.

Colorado Rockies pitching coach Steve Foster also believed the Brewers were stealing signs, per Tom King of WSAU.

Still, the Brewers emphatically deny cheating in this manner.

Yelich has had plenty of success at the plate in recent years, winning the NL MVP award in 2018 before finishing as the runner-up in 2019, winning the batting title each season. After posting a .290 batting average with 59 home runs in five years with the Miami Marlins, he has 80 home runs in two years in Milwaukee with a .327 average.

Braun was named MVP in 2011, although he was caught using performance-enhancing drugs after the season. The 36-year-old also denied wrongdoing in that situation, but later admitted his wrongdoing and apologized for his actions.