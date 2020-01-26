David Pastrnak 'Definitely Surprised' to Win MVP in 2020 NHL All-Star Game Loss

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Even with four goals and two assists during the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, David Pastrnak didn't expect to take home the Most Valuable Player award considering the Atlantic Division didn't win.

"Definitely surprised," the Boston Bruins winger said after the game, per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. "I would expect the winner should win MVP, you know?"

The Pacific Division defeated the Atlantic 5-4 in the final of the three-on-three tournament. Pastrnak notched a hat trick in the opening round to help sway voters. He ended up getting 36 percent of the votes from fans, ahead of Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk, who totaled 27 percent despite being on the winning team.

"If I was voted in by fans, I appreciate the love, you know?" Pastrnak said.

The 23-year-old has been one of the top players in the NHL this season, leading the league with 37 goals to go with his 33 assists. His play is a major reason the Bruins have 70 points on the year, second-most in the league.