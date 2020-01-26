CM Punk Explains Keith Lee Pick for WWE Royal Rumble, Rejects Logan Paul Fight

David Dermer/Associated Press

CM Punk is sticking with his underdog pick to win WWE Royal Rumble, backing Keith Lee heading into Sunday's pay-per-view.

The former WWE Champion explained his thoughts to TMZ Sports:

"I think it's kind of a no brainer," CM Punk explained. "I think Keith Lee is a good guy. They need stars and they can build a star with Keith Lee."

He originally made his projection on WWE Backstage, and Lee was honored by the statement:

Meanwhile, CM Punk said he has no interest in taking on Logan Paul in an MMA match despite being called out by the YouTube star, via TMZ Sports.

Though he was told he could make some money fighting another high-profile personality, this didn't seem to make a difference.

"My definition of 'big money' and everybody else's definition of 'big money' is completely different," CM Punk said.