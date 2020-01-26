CM Punk Explains Keith Lee Pick for WWE Royal Rumble, Rejects Logan Paul Fight

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2020

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, CM Punk stands in his corner before a welterweight bout at UFC 203 in Cleveland. CM Punk won the fight of his life this week when he was cleared by a jury of defamation and invasion of privacy in a lawsuit brought by a wrestling doctor. But he still has a big one ahead when he fights at UFC 225 in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
David Dermer/Associated Press

CM Punk is sticking with his underdog pick to win WWE Royal Rumble, backing Keith Lee heading into Sunday's pay-per-view.

The former WWE Champion explained his thoughts to TMZ Sports:

"I think it's kind of a no brainer," CM Punk explained. "I think Keith Lee is a good guy. They need stars and they can build a star with Keith Lee."

He originally made his projection on WWE Backstage, and Lee was honored by the statement:

Meanwhile, CM Punk said he has no interest in taking on Logan Paul in an MMA match despite being called out by the YouTube star, via TMZ Sports.

Though he was told he could make some money fighting another high-profile personality, this didn't seem to make a difference.

"My definition of 'big money' and everybody else's definition of 'big money' is completely different," CM Punk said.

