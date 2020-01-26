49ers vs. Chiefs: Historic Head-to-Head Record and Super Bowl 54 Pick

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

It's not only been a long time since the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, but it's also been a long time since they've even been in it.

In the 1969 season, the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV over the Minnesota Vikings. That was the last season prior to the AFL-NFL merger, and it's also the last time Kansas City was in the Super Bowl. Fifty years later, the Chiefs will look to finally win their second Super Bowl title.

But to do that, they will have to beat the San Francisco 49ers, who have a bit of a Super Bowl drought of their own. Although the 49ers have won five Super Bowl championships, tied for the second-most in NFL history, they haven't won one since the 1994 campaign.

Here's a closer look at the matchup between the 49ers and Chiefs, along with a prediction for Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

49ers-Chiefs Head-to-Head

Total Games Played: 13

Series Record: San Francisco leads 7-6

Series Home Split: 10-3

49ers Home Record: 5-1

Chiefs Home Record: 5-2

The home team has won the past 10 meetings between these teams, but that won't matter in the Super Bowl, which is set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Sunday's game will be the first time that the 49ers and Chiefs have faced off on a neutral field.

The last time these teams met, the Chiefs beat the 49ers 38-27 in Kansas City on Sept. 23, 2018. That was one of 12 losses for San Francisco last season, as it struggled to the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft (which it used to select Nick Bosa). Meanwhile, Kansas City went 12-4 and reached the AFC Championship Game last season.

San Francisco's last win in its series against Kansas City came on Oct. 5, 2014, as the 49ers secured a 22-17 win at home. Things were much different for these teams then, as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of several key players who hadn't entered the NFL.

So it's a fresh Super Bowl matchup this season—the 49ers and Chiefs only faced off three times during the 2010s—and the participants' first matchup this decade will have the highest stakes imaginable.

Super Bowl Prediction

The 49ers defense will be one of the toughest that the Chiefs have faced. But Kansas City's offense will also be a challenge for San Francisco.

What's going to happen when these two powerful units face off?

The key to this game could be what happens when the 49ers have the ball. They have a strong rushing attack, as well as playmakers in the passing game, that could be tough for the Chiefs defense to stop.

Even if Kansas City's offense gets into a rhythm, San Francisco has the ability to match it.

All said, this game is likely to feature a lot of points and plenty of offense. Both teams have big-play potential and can put points on the scoreboard in a hurry. And in the Chiefs' case, they have one of the best players in the NFL in Mahomes.

Despite that, the San Francisco defense was ranked No. 2 in the regular season for a reason. It's a well-rounded unit that makes big plays and can get key defensive stops when necessary.

That's why the 49ers will halt Mahomes and Kansas City late to win the Super Bowl.