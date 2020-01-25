La Liga Results 2020 Week 21: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Quique Setien suffered his first defeat as Barcelona manager in Week 21, losing away to Valencia in La Liga.

A Jordi Alba own goal and Maxi Gomez deflection gave Los Che a deserved win, and the scoreline could have been much worse for the Catalans.

Elsewhere, Sevilla got back on track with a win over Granada, and racist abuse aimed at Inaki Williams overshadowed the 1-1 draw between Athletic and Espanyol.

Here are Saturday's full results:

Espanyol 1-1 Athletic

Valencia 2-0 Barcelona

Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Villarreal

Sevilla 2-0 Granada

The La Liga standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Barcelona 21, +25, 43

2. Real Madrid 20, +25, 43

3. Sevilla 21, +7, 38

4. Atletico Madrid 20, +8, 35

5. Valencia 21, +3, 34

6. Getafe 20, +9, 33

7. Villarreal 21, +7, 31

8. Athletic Bilbao 21, +7, 31

9. Real Sociedad 20, +5, 31

10. Osasuna 21, +3, 28

11. Real Betis 20, -3, 27

12. Granada 21, -3, 27

13. Levante 21, -6, 26

14. Deportivo Alaves 21, -9, 23

15. Real Valladolid 20, -6, 22

16. Eibar 20, -9, 22

17. Mallorca 20, -12, 18

18. Celta Vigo 20, -13, 16

19. Espanyol 21, -21, 15

20. Leganes 20, -17, 14

The honeymoon phase of Setien's Barcelona career came to an abrupt end at the Estadio Mestalla, where Valencia got their first home win over the Blaugrana in over a decade, per sports writer Dermot Corrigan:

The Catalans dominated possession and the passing game but gave up far too much space at the back to an efficient Valencia team. Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a penalty, and Los Che had a goal controversially ruled out in the second half.

A Gomez strike that took a deflection off Alba opened the scoring, and a brilliant move from Ferran Torres created space for the second goal after the break. Barcelona improved in the second half but didn't do nearly enough to earn a point.

Per Spanish football expert Colin Millar, the match was reminiscent of the problems Setien had during his time at Real Betis:

Luuk De Jong and Nolito gave Sevilla a comfortable two-goal cushion against Granada in the first half, and the Andalusians cruised to the finish line after the break.

After winning just a single match in their last five La Liga outings, Sevilla desperately needed a positive result to keep momentum in the race for the top four. A fortunate VAR call that overturned a penalty for Granada was a big help, but Saturday's performance was one the hosts can take plenty of confidence from, nonetheless.

Asier Villalibre and Raul De Tomas got the goals in Athletic's draw with Espanyol, but racist abuse aimed at Bilbao forward Williams dominated the headlines after the match at the RCDE Stadium:

A last-minute winner from Fernando Nino saw Villarreal narrowly edge Alaves on the road, earning the Yellow Submarine three big points in the race for Europe.