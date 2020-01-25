Angel Di Maria Hopes PSG Will Be His 'Last Club in Europe'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Angel Di Maria's career plan doesn't involve playing for another club in Europe once his time with Paris Saint-Germain is up.

Di Maria is out of contract in the summer of 2021, but the 31-year-old told reporters he is "staying calm" about his future in the French capital despite no talks taking place about prolonging his deal.

Being relaxed is something Di Maria can afford because the skilled maestro is sticking to a strategy he's long had in mind: "I have been saying it from the first day. I hope that PSG will be my last club in Europe, then I will return to play in Argentina."

Moving from the Parc des Princes may be something Di Maria is prepared for, but it would bring to an end arguably the most fruitful period of his career. The former Benfica, Real Madrid and Manchester United man has won a host of trophies since joining PSG in 2015.

Di Maria has been the creative hub of three title-winning squads in Ligue 1. He's also won his share of domestic cups but has been unable to add to the UEFA Champions League trophy won as a member of Los Blancos in 2014.

What Di Maria has done is become a prolific provider of chances:

His eye for a pass has served PSG well outside of yielding trophies, also helping accelerate the development of precocious striker Kylian Mbappe:

Playing regularly has been the key to the revival of Di Maria's career since his ill-fated spell with United ended abruptly in 2015. He's made 24 starts in all competitions this season as an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's best lineup.

Being called into action so often is a far cry from the way things were for Di Maria under Tuchel's predecessor, Unai Emery. Di Maria didn't feel he was given what he was promised during the Spaniard's two seasons at the club:

He's made the most of his opportunities under Tuchel, and PSG won't relish the challenge of replacing Di Maria. The squad lacks flair in a midfield otherwise defined by the brawn and industry of Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye and Leandro Paredes.

Di Maria will still be a player every club in Argentina will covet when he chooses to return. He got his start with Rosario Central, and capping his playing days by winning silverware on home soil would be a fitting way for Di Maria to end an illustrious career.