WWE SmackDown on Fox Ratings Down for Final Episode Before 2020 Royal Rumble

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Friday's episode of SmackDown on Fox saw its viewership drop by an average of nearly 100,000 people compared to last week despite it being the go-home show prior to the Royal Rumble.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday's episode averaged 2.470 million viewers, which was down from last week's 2.562 million. SmackDown was still the No. 1 show of the night in the 18-49 demographic, though, with a 0.7 rating.

SmackDown closed with the contract signing for the Universal Championship strap match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan.

After Bryan went back and forth with the Firefly Funhouse version of Wyatt, The Fiend appeared in the ring and took out Bryan with a Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail. The Fiend then signed the contract in blood as the show went off the air.

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and King Corbin also continued with Reigns and The Usos beating Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a six-man tag team match. Reigns and Corbin will clash at the Rumble in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Additionally, The Miz and John Morrison continued to get the better of The New Day, as Morrison beat Kofi Kingston in a singles match after beating Big E the previous week.

Prior to the match, Miz and Morrison announced that they would be part of the men's Royal Rumble match as well.

WWE also provided some final build for the women's Royal Rumble match on SmackDown; Carmella, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were all announced as entrants.

Also, a scheduled tag team match pitting Rose and Deville against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross was interrupted by SmackDown women's champion Bayley and Lacey Evans, who were brawling ahead of their title match at the Royal Rumble.

Next week's SmackDown will be the first episode on the road to WrestleMania. By the time it comes around, it could be determined who will face The Fiend or Bryan for the universal title at WrestleMania.

