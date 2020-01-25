Updated 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Match Card Ahead of PPV

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The road to WrestleMania officially kicks off Sunday with the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which will determine who will challenge for two of the top men's and women's championships in WWE on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While the main attractions are always the Royal Rumble matches, the card is stacked with four title bouts on the undercard and some grudge matches as well.

The attraction of WWE champion Brock Lesnar being involved in the men's Rumble match adds even more intrigue. It is unknown what it will mean for WWE if he goes on to win the match.

Here is a full rundown of Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view card along with a closer look at the top matches that could steal the show.

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston

When: Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 5 p.m. ET)

Watch: WWE Network or PPV

Royal Rumble Match Card

Men's Royal Rumble Match

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Strap Match for the Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

United States Championship: Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

Top Matches to Watch

Men's Royal Rumble Match

This year's men's Royal Rumble match may be among the most star-studded Rumbles of all time, and there is no shortage of deserving candidates to win the match.

Lesnar's presence as the No. 1 entrant adds an interesting wrinkle, and The Beast Incarnate running through some of the top Superstars WWE has to offer figures to be the main storyline for at least the first half of the Rumble.

If Lesnar doesn't win, then whoever eliminates him from the match may be in line for a title shot at WrestleMania. Among those who could be a good fit in that spot are Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

One possibility could see Cain Velasquez return to eliminate Lesnar from the Rumble and earn a rematch at WrestleMania after losing to Lesnar in quick fashion at Crown Jewel in his first WWE match.

Other big names with a chance to win include Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe.

Also, some of the biggest stars in NXT could be part of the Rumble match as surprises, including Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee.

It would likely be well received by the WWE Universe if one of them were to win, but all signs point toward Reigns and McIntyre being the top two contenders.

McIntyre would likely be the popular choice among fans since he has never won the Rumble, nor has he gotten a sustained run at the top, but Reigns has been working his way up through the midcard for so long that the smart money is on him finally breaking through.

Women's Royal Rumble Match

While most of the entrants for the men's Royal Rumble match have already been announced, there is some mystery when it comes to the women's Rumble.

Only nine of the 30 participants have officially entered thus far. Of those, Charlotte Flair is the clear favorite after finishing as the runner-up to Becky Lynch last year.

Winning the Rumble served as a launching pad for Lynch and Asuka over the past two years to the point that they are now two of the top women WWE has to offer and will battle for the Raw Women's Championship on Sunday.

Charlotte would be a safe choice to win the match, but it seems likely that an NXT Superstar or perhaps even a returning wrestler could steal the win.

It could be argued that NXT has the best women's division of any wrestling brand, so there would be a lot of value in including the likes of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler.

Among them, Baszler has a great shot to win the Rumble, as she recently dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Ripley.

The other wild card is Ronda Rousey, who has not been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania. She left to undergo surgery on her hand and start a family, and there has been no update regarding her status with the company.

Seeing as she debuted after the women's Royal Rumble match two years ago, it would be fitting if she were to return Sunday and win the bout to set up a rematch with Lynch after losing to her at WrestleMania last year in a Triple Threat match alongside Charlotte.

If a Rousey return isn't in the cards, though, look for Baszler to win and renew her feud with Lynch from November.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Fiend

Aside from the Rumble matches, fans are probably most invested in the Universal Championship strap match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan.

The Fiend beat Bryan back at Survivor Series, but their rematch was delayed after The Fiend pulled Bryan under the ring and ripped his hair out. That led to a new-look Bryan returning at TLC to take out Wyatt.

Their rematch was officially set for Royal Rumble, but Bryan made things more interesting by adding the strap match stipulation.

That would seem to favor The Fiend, but after Bryan sent him scurrying under the ring on a recent episode of SmackDown, he wanted to ensure that his rival cannot escape.

Since whoever eliminates Lesnar is likely to face him at WrestleMania, it stands to reason that the winner of Bryan vs. The Fiend will face the Royal Rumble winner at WrestleMania, which opens up some intriguing possibilities.

Popular opinion suggests that The Fiend vs. Reigns is likely to happen, but perhaps Bryan vs. Reigns or a completely different matchup could be in the cards.

Bryan and Wyatt met six years ago at the Royal Rumble in a match that is still widely considered the best of Wyatt's career, but given the stipulation and The Fiend character, Sunday's match has a good chance to top it.

