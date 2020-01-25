PSG's Thomas Tuchel Confirms Layvin Kurzawa, Mattia De Sciglio Swap Rumours

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumours of a possible swap deal that will see Juventus' Mattia De Sciglio arrive in the French capital, with reported Arsenal target Layvin Kurzawa moving the other way.

Per Football Italia, Tuchel also said Kurzawa won't face Lille on Sunday while negotiations continue: "I have already given the all-clear to this exchange, but nothing has yet been decided between the two clubs. The situation is still open, so that is why Kurzawa won’t be in the squad against Lille."

L'Equipe were the first to report on the possible swap, and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, an official announcement seems imminent:

Canal+'s Olivier Tallaron (h/t Get French Football News) reported the Frenchman has already cleared out his locker:

Kurzawa was strongly linked to Arsenal earlier in the January transfer window. Football.london's Andy Ha, Joe Doyle and Amie Wilson did a roundup of all the reports surrounding the Gunners and the full-back on Friday, including a report from France Football that stated Kurzawa had agreed to a free-agent deal to move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

His contract will run out at the end of the season, while De Sciglio's deal runs until 2022. In all likelihood, that means Juventus will demand a cash sum from PSG in the swap, and those details need to be ironed out.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Both 27-year-old full-backs profile as solid backups with specific strengths and weaknesses. De Sciglio has been a valued squad member for years because of his versatility—he's comfortable playing on either side of the defence and even has experience in the middle.

He was a favourite of previous manager Massimiliano Allegri, making a surprising 19 starts in Serie A last season. He's started just five matches in the competition under Maurizio Sarri, however, and doesn't appear to have much of a role moving forward.

Kurzawa was once regarded as France's biggest talent at left-back but never lived up to the hype after joining PSG from AS Monaco. He's a much more dynamic offensive weapon, but less solid defensively.

He should be a better fit for Sarri's free-flowing attacking system, offering a similar threat to starter Alex Sandro. Juventus' depth will take a hit―De Sciglio was the main backup at right-back as well―but Danilo has improved since joining from Manchester City and appears ready for a bigger role.

De Sciglio's Swiss Army-type role should stay the same in Paris, where he'll provide cover for Thomas Meunier and Juan Bernat.