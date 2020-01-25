Damian Lillard Says Trail Blazers Don't Have to Make Big Trade to Keep Him

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Even though the Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a disappointing season, Damian Lillard is unwavering in his commitment to the organization.

Per The Athletic's Jason Quick, Lillard explained why his dedication to the team won't be impacted by anything that might happen before the Feb. 6 trade deadline:

"That don't have nothing to do with my commitment to the team. I mean, it's not like we are going to do something that is going to take us to the championship at this point. I think it's more important for us to protect the assets we have, the guys who are going to be here and who are going to help us going forward. I don't think it makes sense to sacrifice that just to make a desperate play.

"It's been a tough season, but the season is not over. We can make something of this season as we are, but it's not worth, you know, saying 'OK, let's force something and go do something that at the end of the day doesn't make sense.' But that has nothing to do with my commitment. I said it after last game (Golden State): I feel like I can find a way. I can weather the storm. I can go through hard times."

