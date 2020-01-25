Bronny James, Zaire Wade Help Sierra Canyon Beat Crossroads for 2nd Straight Win

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 25, 2020

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James #0 in action against Paul VI during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Sierra Canyon was back in action in Santa Monica, California, on Friday night, earning an 87-61 victory over Crossroads for a second straight victory. 

Kentucky recruit BJ Boston was inactive for the game, though appearances by Zaire Wade and Bronny James were more than enough to have the building packed. The duo helped lead Sierra Canyon to a 26-point win and flashed a bit of the give-and-go style that their fathers LeBron James and Dwyane Wade made routine while playing together in Miami. 

It's the 53rd consecutive victory in the Gold Coast League for the Trailblazers, who were led by Amari Bailey (16 points) and Ziaire Williams (15 points) on Friday. 

The Blazers are back in action on Tuesday against Campbell Hall. 

