Trevor Story, Rockies Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $27.5M Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies and shortstop Trevor Story reportedly agreed to a two-year, $27.5 million contract Friday night, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The two sides were previously $750,000 apart in salary arbitration as Story sought a deal in the range of $11.5 million for next season, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Jon Morosi.

The ability to side-step the final two years of arbitration with Story was a massive win for the Rockies, who now have their two-time All-Star shortstop locked in through his age-28 season. At $27.5 million, it was certainly a victory for Story as well, who got $2.3 million more than he was asking for before arbitration.

It should come as no surprise that the Rockies completed the deal shortly after trade talks concerning Nolan Arenado stalled, leading the five-time All-Star third baseman to lash out over perceived disrespect.

Arenado, Passan reported, was set off by the lack of activity by the front office this offseason as division rivals such as the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres have been active on the market.

Considering the Rockies signed Arenado to an eight-year, $260 million extension last offseason, it's on Colorado to develop a contending team around him.

Keeping Story on board won't in itself accomplish that, but it's certainly a step in the right direction.

Story slashed .294/.363/.554 last year with 35 home runs and 85 RBI. He's received MVP votes in each of the last two seasons while remaining one of the premier shortstops in baseball.