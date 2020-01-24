George Kittle Gives Super Bowl Tickets to Family of U.S. Solider Killed in Iraq

John Hefti/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle teamed with the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) to award the family of fallen U.S. Army sergeant Martin "Mick" LaMar a trip to Super Bowl LIV.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner provided comments Friday from Kittle, whose Niners will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL championship Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

"The work I do with the USAA and the TAPS organization is something I really have kind of fallen in love with," he said. "I have a lot of family in the military so it's something that I just respect and the sacrifice that they give is the ultimate sacrifice. So, if I can ever give back and make a family's day or just make them smile a little bit then I've just done a little part in their lives."

LaMar was killed while on duty in Iraq in January 2011. He was survived by his wife, Josephine, and her five children. She will travel to Miami with one of her sons, Nicolas.

"As I hit the field to play in the Super Bowl, I find comfort in the fact that 49ers fans Josie and Nicolas LaMar will be cheering our team on," Kittle said. "It's a special privilege to be able to team up with USAA and TAPS to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant LaMar's family in recognition of his military service and paying the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country."

He was scheduled to meet with the family Friday.