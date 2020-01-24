Zion Williamson Shines with 15 Points as Pelicans Fall to Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Zion Williamson scored 15 points as the New Orleans Pelicans suffered a 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Williamson, who tallied 22 points in his NBA debut Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, played 21 minutes as the team continued to limit his playing time after October knee surgery. The Pelicans' record dropped to 17-29, 4.5 games behind the final playoff berth in the West.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets picked up their second win in their past three games while trying to navigate several injury absences, including Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap. Their record improved to 31-14.

Notable Game Stats

Zion Williamson (NO): 15 PTS, 6 REB

Brandon Ingram (NO): 13 PTS, 5 AST

Jrue Holiday (NO): 12 PTS, 9 AST

JJ Redick (NO): 18 PTS, 2 REB

Nikola Jokic (DEN): 27 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST

Torrey Craig (DEN): 15 PTS, 10 REB

Michael Porter Jr. (DEN): 15 PTS, 10 REB

Jerami Grant (DEN): 14 PTS, 8 REB

Zion May Quickly Force Pelicans into Tough Decisions

Two games is a small sample size, but Williamson's play during the initial stages of his NBA career suggest he's what everyone expected: a game-changing force of nature.

He was the best player on the floor during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Spurs, scoring 17 points before getting summoned to the bench with five minutes left. He had more flashes of brilliance Friday against one of the Western Conference's top teams.

Although the Pelicans are surely pleased with his first couple of games and the fact that he's suffered no health setbacks, the forward's play could soon put pressure on the front office and coaching staff.

Pelicans brass has been adamant it would play it safe with Williamson. He's the franchise cornerstone, and the focus is on his long-term health.

Yet, the Pelicans are still within striking distance of a playoff berth. Now that they're healthy, with guard Jrue Holiday also making a recent return from injury, they have the talent to make a serious charge up the standings during the season's second half.

The team likely won't deviate from its plans in the immediate future. But the question becomes what happens if Zion makes it through the All-Star break in mid-February in good physical condition? How about if New Orleans is about to trim a few games off the postseason deficit by the start of March?

Williamson is already proving himself as the Pelicans' most impactful player, and his presence is only going to help the likes of Ingram and Lonzo Ball continue their upward trajectories.

The front office's moves, or lack thereof, before the Feb. 6 trade deadline may shed light on how seriously the team is taking its playoff chances. A notable addition or two would suggest it thinks making the postseason is a realistic goal.

Trying to leapfrog four teams for the eighth spot will be an uphill battle if Williamson's minutes don't significantly increase, though. They were plus-16 with him on the floor and minus-23 when he was on the bench against the Nuggets, further illustrating his impact.

New Orleans likely can't be considered a serious championship threat this season, even if Zion is playing upward of 30 minutes per game. That could lead the team to err on the side of caution, regardless of its place in the standings.

That said, his games are becoming must-see events, and the spotlight should only grow in the coming years as the Pelicans move toward that title conversation.

What's Next?

Zion and the Pelicans return to action Sunday when they welcome the Boston Celtics to New Orleans. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, with a national broadcast on ESPN.

The Nuggets are also on the floor Sunday as they head home to the Pepsi Center for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff against the Houston Rockets on NBA TV.