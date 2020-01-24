Prop Bet Shows 49ers' Kyle Shanahan as Long Shot to Blow 28-3 Super Bowl Lead

Ben Margot/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers coach Mike Shanahan will make his first appearance in the Super Bowl since he was an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, and one sports book has not forgotten what happened back then.

As discovered by ESPN's David Purdum, PointsBet has a prop on the board offering a wild payout should Shanahan's team go up 28-3—but only to lose the game. It's safe to say this one should have Atlanta fans conflicted.

The Falcons had taken a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, only to see Tom Brady lead arguably the greatest comeback of all time to secure another Lombardi Trophy. The prop is listed at +10000—that's bet $100 to win $10,000—for anyone willing to bet the unthinkable will happen again on February 2.

If it does, the supposed cure of Atlanta sports may have finally peaked.