Warriors' Draymond Green Says His All-Star Game Criteria 'Really Don't Matter'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made it clear Friday that he evaluates things differently than others when it comes to All-Star voting.

When asked about his All-Star criteria by Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area, Green said: "My criteria really don't matter. If it was about my criteria, it'd be different. This whole league would be different."

Green then expanded on his answer by explaining that he doesn't like how the NBA has gone to great lengths to make life easier on offensive players (Warning: contains profanity):

While the fan vote counts for 50 percent of the NBA All-Star vote, players and media have their votes weighted 25 percent each as well.

Green's affinity for defensive play comes as little surprise since he has been one of the NBA's premier defenders since entering the league in 2012. In addition to being named NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, he is a five-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection.

While his offensive numbers have never really jumped off the page, Green's versatile skill set has helped him become a three-time NBA All-Star in his own right.

Green earned the nod in three straight seasons from 2015-16 through 2017-18, which was a stretch that saw him average 11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Although Green helped the Warriors reached their fifth consecutive NBA Finals last season, he fell short of his fourth straight All-Star nod during a campaign in which he averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

The Warriors have fallen off significantly this season with Kevin Durant gone and both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson out injured. As a result, they are an NBA-worst 10-36 and likely won't have an All-Star representative.

Green may have the best chance, but his averages of 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks probably won't be enough.

Additionally, most viewers want to see a ton of scoring when they watch the NBA All-Star Game, so it is no surprise that voters tend to lean toward the game's best offensive players.

Green is far more valuable to his own team than he would be in an All-Star setting and, assuming Curry and Thompson return to full health next season, he should be a key part of a contending team again in 2020-21.