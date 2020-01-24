Ed Orgeron, LSU Reportedly Agree to 6-Year, $42 Million Contract Extension

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2020

Ed Orgeron speaks during a news conference after their teams win in the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25 over Clemson on Monday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Fresh off a historic season and a national championship, LSU has rewarded head coach Ed Orgeron with a new contract.  

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Orgeron and the Tigers have agreed to a six-year, $42 million extension. 

        

