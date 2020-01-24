Ed Orgeron, LSU Reportedly Agree to 6-Year, $42 Million Contract Extension

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Fresh off a historic season and a national championship, LSU has rewarded head coach Ed Orgeron with a new contract.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Orgeron and the Tigers have agreed to a six-year, $42 million extension.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.