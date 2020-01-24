Ed Orgeron, LSU Reportedly Agree to 6-Year, $42 Million Contract Extension

Ed Orgeron, LSU Reportedly Agree to 6-Year, $42 Million Contract ExtensionJanuary 24, 2020
David J. Phillip/Associated Press
Fresh off a historic season and a national championship, LSU has rewarded head coach Ed Orgeron with a new contract.
Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Orgeron and the Tigers have agreed to a six-year, $42 million extension.
