Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Real Madrid's focus returns to La Liga on Sunday when they visit Real Valladolid seeking to keep up the pressure at the top of the table.

Los Blancos go into this round of matches locked on points with Barcelona at the summit of La Liga. With their rivals away at Valencia on Saturday, this gameweek may give Madrid a chance to edge ahead.

Valladolid will be looking to spring a surprise in front of their supporters, although they have struggled to get over the line of late, as they haven't won in La Liga in their past eight matches.

Here are the key details for the encounter and a preview of what's to come at Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Odds

Valladolid: 61-10

Draw: 39-10

Real Madrid win: 21-50

Odds courtesy of Caesars



Date: Sunday, January 26

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: La Liga TV (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK) beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

Barcelona face their toughest test under new manager Quique Setien on Saturday at the Mestalla, which may open the door for Madrid to seize control of the title race.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has overseen some encouraging progress from his side of late, as they have built momentum despite a number of injury issues. The La Liga Twitter account provided the numbers behind what is turning into an encouraging campaign for Madrid:

With Karim Benzema only just returning from a layoff and Eden Hazard still sidelined, Madrid have had to rely on other players in an attacking sense. Last time out in La Liga, it was Casemiro who shone, netting twice in a 2-1 win over Sevilla:

Per OptaJose, it was the first time the Brazilian midfielder had scored twice in a game for Los Blancos:

At the back, the team have been able to shore up too, even without injured captain Sergio Ramos, and much of that is thanks to the improved form of Thibaut Courtois. The Belgium international struggled last year after his £35 million move from Chelsea; however, he's been a much more settled presence at the Santiago Bernabeu this term.

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren is pleased to see the goalkeeper performing well:

There appears to be a burgeoning team spirit too. Having toiled this season, summer acquisition Luka Jovic made a crucial assist against Sevilla, and Casemiro was keen for him to get some recognition:

Following an impressive win away to Real Betis to start the campaign, manager Sergio has watched his team falter, with just three league wins picked up since. Going into Matchday 21, they are six points clear of the relegation zone.

Prediction: Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid