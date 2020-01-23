Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Beat Windward as BJ Boston Drops 20 Points

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Bronny James' Sierra Canyon defeated Winward 71-68 on Thursday night, led by BJ Boston's 20 points.

Ziaire Williams added 19 points and Harold Yu chipped in 16 for the winning side, while Devin Tillis put on a show for Winward with 29 points, albeit in a losing effort.

The win comes on the same day that both Kentucky commit Boston and Williams (undecided) were named to the McDonald's All American Game roster. Williams is the No. 5 overall recruit in the Class of 2020, per 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings, while Boston is No. 15. Both are 5-star prospects.

Up next for Sierra Canyon is a matchup against Crossroads on Friday night at 11 p.m. ET.