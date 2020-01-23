Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Beat Windward as BJ Boston Drops 20 Points

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2020

Sierra Canyon's Brandon Boston #3 is seen against Dominican during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Bronny James' Sierra Canyon defeated Winward 71-68 on Thursday night, led by BJ Boston's 20 points. 

Ziaire Williams added 19 points and Harold Yu chipped in 16 for the winning side, while Devin Tillis put on a show for Winward with 29 points, albeit in a losing effort.

The win comes on the same day that both Kentucky commit Boston and Williams (undecided) were named to the McDonald's All American Game roster. Williams is the No. 5 overall recruit in the Class of 2020, per 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings, while Boston is No. 15. Both are 5-star prospects.

Up next for Sierra Canyon is a matchup against Crossroads on Friday night at 11 p.m. ET.

Related

    McDonald's All-American Game Roster ⭐

    UNC, Duke and UK have most All-Americans

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    McDonald's All-American Game Roster ⭐

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Asked About NYK Drafting Bronny: 'Man, My Son Is in the 9th Grade'

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    LeBron Asked About NYK Drafting Bronny: 'Man, My Son Is in the 9th Grade'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Hall of Fame HS Coach Morgan Wootten Dies at 88

    John R. Wooden once said of the DeMatha (Maryland) legend: 'I know of no finer coach at any level. ... I stand in awe of him'

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Hall of Fame HS Coach Morgan Wootten Dies at 88

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Calls Out Bronny Hater

    LBJ responds on Twitter after video of person throwing object at Bronny goes viral 📸

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    LeBron Calls Out Bronny Hater

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report