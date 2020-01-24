Fantasy Football 2020: Daily Fantasy Advice for Pro Bowl Game

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The daily fantasy football contests for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl should have a different feel than those from the regular season and playoffs.

The showcase event in Orlando, Florida, is approached in a different manner by the players and coaching staffs because it is an exhibition.

While your first instinct may be to stack your lineup with top running backs, the trend from the last three years suggests ground yardage will be a minor factor.

If a pass-friendly contest breaks out again Sunday, the best choices could be running backs that are effective in the passing game as well as a wide array of top wide receivers and tight ends.

Pro Bowl Daily Fantasy Advice

Start Running Backs With Best Pass-Catching Ability

A year ago, the AFC and NFC combined to run for 101 yards, with Ezekiel Elliott being the top gainer with 33 yards on three carries.

In 2018, the two squads totaled 77 rushing yards, with 60 of them coming from the NFC.

Seventy-six yards were produced on the ground in 2017, and only one player eclipsed the 20-yard mark.

If the AFC and NFC turn away from the rushing attack again Sunday, the top point earners at running back will be those who work best in the aerial game.

Of the AFC running backs, Nick Chubb had more receptions and receiving yards than Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram.

Chubb totaled 36 receptions for 278 yards, Ingram had 247 receiving yards off 26 catches and Henry only had 18 catches for 206 yards.

However, Ingram had five touchdown catches and will be working with Baltimore Ravens teammate Lamar Jackson in the AFC backfield.

That would make the Ravens running back, or his AFC North counterpart, the best options on that roster.

The NFC owns the better collection of pass-catchers in its backfield, as Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and Alvin Kamara all had more than 50 receptions.

Cook had the fewest amount of catches of the three with 53 for 519 yards. Elliott had 54 receptions for 420 yards, while Kamara produced 533 yards on 81 receptions.

Based off those numbers, the NFC running backs are the better option in this situation, but the key here is to make sure you pick a player at the position that can find chemistry with the quarterbacks because the ground game has been limited recently.

Do Not Focus On Top Stars

Some of the standouts from recent Pro Bowls were not predicted to thrive as well as they did.

In 2019, AFC fullback Anthony Sherman and tight end Jared Cook combined for six receptions and 163 receiving yards.

Two years ago, Delanie Walker was named Offensive Most Valuable Player after putting up four receptions for 29 yards and a pair of scores for the AFC.

Since the Pro Bowl is an exhibition, stars like Michael Thomas and Keenan Allen may not receive the bulk of the targets.

Kenny Golladay is an under-the-radar name to watch on the NFC roster, as he is part of a wide receiver group headlined by Thomas, Amari Cooper and Davante Adams.

Golladay, who was named as a late replacement, put up a 1,000-yard receiving season even with Matthew Stafford going down with a season-ending injury.

DJ Chark Jr., another 1,000-yard wideout, could surprise some with his performance after struggling to finish the campaign.

Chark had a single 75-yard outing in his last five regular-season contests, but he still had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards on the season.

With more defensive attention paid to Jarvis Landry and others, Chark may have a chance to be a breakout star for the AFC in what is typically a pass-heavy game.

