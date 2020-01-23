Kobe Bryant Says He Has 'Zero' Involvement with Lakers' Front Office

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Kobe Bryant is enjoying a successful post-playing career that includes producing the Oscar-winning short film Dear Basketball.

That career doesn't consist of any formal involvement with his old team, however.

Bryant reiterated to Mark Medina of USA Today in a wide-ranging interview published Thursday that he has "zero" involvement with the Lakers, who he played for from 1996-2016:

"Bryant still has informal conversations with Lakers' controlling owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, LeBron James and young player Kyle Kuzma. He attended two Lakers games this season and attracted attention from NBA stars and fans alike. Yet, Bryant maintained he has 'zero' involvement with his former team and has higher aspirations than chasing nostalgia."

Bryant's connections with the Lakers include Pelinka, who was his agent.

The NBA's No. 3 all-time scorer has stayed busy outside the Lakers these days.

That includes opening two athletic training facilities (the Mamba Sports Academy) in California and starting Granity Studios, a multimedia company focused on creating original sports-focused content. The Detail on ESPN+, which breaks down professional athletes' performances, is among Granity's efforts.

Bryant also coaches his daughter Gianna's AAU team.

As for the Lakers, the LeBron James- and Anthony Davis-led team entered Thursday with a Western Conference-best 35-9 record. They are looking to win the Western Conference (and the NBA Finals) for the first time since Bryant's Lakers did so in 2010.