Mookie Betts Trade Rumors: Red Sox, Padres Engaged in Talks, Deal 'Unlikely'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 24, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 29: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a single during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts' name is still circulating in trade rumors.

The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported Thursday the San Diego Padres "have discussed a trade centered around" Betts.

Lin added:

"Recent talks between the teams have focused on sending a significant amount of prospect talent and outfielder Wil Myers to Boston, according to sources. Multiple people familiar with the discussions characterized an agreement as unlikely, and the industry consensus is that Betts will be in a Red Sox uniform on Opening Day. Yet both sides appear to have legitimate interest."

Betts and the Red Sox avoided arbitration by agreeing to a record-breaking one-year, $27 million contract earlier this month. The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, however.

