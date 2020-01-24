NBA All-Star Game 2020: Least Deserving Starters, Top Snubs After Lineups Reveal

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game have officially been revealed.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a captain for the second consecutive year. The reigning NBA MVP has led the Bucks to the best record in the NBA while averaging 30.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and leading the league in player efficiency rating (PER).

The other representatives in the Eastern Conference consist of Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker claimed one of the backcourt spots in his first year in Beantown, and Atlanta Hawks point man Trae Young overcame the "worst record in the NBA" argument to be named a starter.

In the Western Conference, LeBron James was named a captain for the third straight year. James' selection means he will have captained a team in every season since the new format was implemented in 2018.

"The King" is joined by Laker teammate Anthony Davis and crosstown rival Kawhi Leonard in the frontcourt, while Dallas Mavericks sophomore sensation Luka Doncic and Houston Rockets guard James Harden make up the backcourt.

While the starters are set in stone, there is always room for debate. A host of great players missed out on a starting opportunity, while others might be luckier in that regard.

So, let's debate.

John Amis/Associated Press

Least Deserving Starters

Pascal Siakam

There is no question Siakam has been spectacular as he continues to ascend to the level of the elite.

The 25-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, giving Toronto's rotation much-needed production in the wake of Leonard's departure this past summer. However, Siakam has missed 11 games this season, and his scoring numbers are based more on the added volume he has received.

Siakam is shooting below 50 percent on all two-point attempts this season, which is over 10 percent worse than his mark from last year. Granted, some of this is surely the result of added defensive attention, but it is still worth noting Siakam has not been quite as efficient.

Especially when factoring in the injuries, it is hard to say Siakam is worthy of the starting nod, especially given the outstanding two-way play of a certain star in South Beach. More on that later.

Trae Young

This is not another argument about whether someone who plays for the worst team in the league deserves to be a starter. Nor is it an indictment on Young posing as one of the most exciting, prototypical All-Star players given his ability to hoist threes from anywhere and dazzle fans with his handles and court vision.

Young's numbers are great. He is averaging 29.2 points, 8.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc on a whopping 9.3 attempts per game. He is one of the most impactful offensive players on the floor at all times.

However, it is impossible to ignore Young's defensive deficiencies. He ranks towards the bottom of the NBA (among qualified guards) in both defensive rating and defensive win shares, per NBA.com. Most of these players have two-way value, but Young is often disengaged on that end of the floor.

Does he belong in the All-Star Game? Absolutely. But deserving of a starting spot? Debatable.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press/Associated Press

Top Snubs

Jimmy Butler

It feels pretty egregious not to include Butler among the starters.

Start with the obvious: Butler has helped turn the Miami Heat into legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. He ranks eighth in the NBA in win shares, according to Basketball Reference.

Then there are the numbers. Yes, Butler is shooting just over 26 percent from beyond the arc. However, he is averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists to go along with 1.8 steals. He impacts the game in all areas. Perhaps more notably, Butler's PER is 23.8, compared to 18.5 for Siakam.

In Butler's case, team success should absolutely count for something. The Heat are on pace for nearly 58 wins, and they are already on the verge of passing last year's win total (39).

Butler is a huge reason for their transformation, and he should have been rewarded with a starting nod.

Kyle Lowry

Like Siakam, Lowry has also missed 11 games. However, he is averaging 37.1 minutes through his first 33 appearances, tying Harden for the highest per game mark in the NBA.

The 14-year veteran has been vital to Toronto's success this year, averaging 20.0 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds from the point guard spot.

Aside from team success, the biggest separator between Lowry and Young comes—as you might expect—at the defensive end of the floor. Lowry ranks fourth among qualified guards in terms of defensive win shares, per NBA.com.

The argument can be made that Lowry benefits from playing alongside another stout defender in Fred VanVleet, but there is no denying he competes at the highest level when he is on the floor.

Young is undoubtedly the better offensive player and will surely be more fun to watch in an All-Star Game, but Lowry is a vastly superior defender and deserves to be acknowledged for the fine season he is putting together out in Toronto.

Nikola Jokic

It's pretty tough to argue that any given player deserves to start over LeBron, AD or Kawhi in the frontcourt. Nevertheless, Jokic does have an argument, especially as far as Leonard is concerned.

Jokic ranks ahead of Leonard in win shares (5.9 to 4.6) and value over replacement player (3.3 to 2.4), according to Basketball Reference.

"The Joker" is a true anomaly, a seven-footer routinely capable of posting triple-doubles and handling the ball. He is averaging 19.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists and has played in every single game.

The 24-year-old Serb deserved more starting consideration from the masses, even though he has been slightly less productive than last season.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.