Kings' Marvin Bagley III to Be Reevaluated in 3 Weeks amid Foot-Injury Recovery

Kings' Marvin Bagley III to Be Reevaluated in 3 Weeks amid Foot-Injury RecoveryFebruary 20, 2020
Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will remain sidelined indefinitely because of a left foot sprain.
The Kings announced Thursday that 2018's No. 2 pick will be reevaluated in three weeks. The club noted he "continues to progress through the reconditioning process" and "recently incorporated stationary shooting and partial-weight bearing conditioning activities."
Bagley suffered the sprain during the Kings' 105-104 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 26. The 20-year-old missed eight games before he returned Jan. 13. The injury lingered, though, and he has not appeared in a game since Jan. 20.
The Duke product has only appeared in 13 contests for the 21-33 Kings this season. However, durability was not as persistent an issue during his rookie campaign. Bagley played 62 games last season.
In 2019-20, he is averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per contest.
