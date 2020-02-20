Kings' Marvin Bagley III to Be Reevaluated in 3 Weeks amid Foot-Injury Recovery

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 20, 2020

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) looks at the scoreboard in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will remain sidelined indefinitely because of a left foot sprain.

The Kings announced Thursday that 2018's No. 2 pick will be reevaluated in three weeks. The club noted he "continues to progress through the reconditioning process" and "recently incorporated stationary shooting and partial-weight bearing conditioning activities." 

Bagley suffered the sprain during the Kings' 105-104 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 26. The 20-year-old missed eight games before he returned Jan. 13. The injury lingered, though, and he has not appeared in a game since Jan. 20.

The Duke product has only appeared in 13 contests for the 21-33 Kings this season. However, durability was not as persistent an issue during his rookie campaign. Bagley played 62 games last season.

In 2019-20, he is averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per contest.

