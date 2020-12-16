5-Star DT Prospect Maason Smith Commits to LSU over Alabama, Georgia, Miami

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports.com

Maason Smith, a 5-star defensive tackle from Terrebonne High in Houma, Louisiana, is staying close to home after committing to LSU on Wednesday.

Smith told Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.com that the appeal of playing for Ed Orgeron was too great to pass up:

"There are other coaches at other big-time schools, but no other coach is from where I'm from. He's from LaRose, La.—that's 20 minutes from my house. I have friends at (Orgeron's alma mater) South LaFourche. I have great friends at South LaFourche, and he knows exactly what goes around around here in the Bayou region, how people talk around here and that makes me feel like home. It makes it letter better with home knowing how to be a real Bayou boy. That's the advantage he had with me."

Per Julie Boudwin of TigerDetails.com, Smith picked LSU over a group of finalists that included Alabama, Georgia and Miami.

The 6'5", 316-pound Smith is considered the No. 18 player overall in the Class of 2021, the No. 2 defensive tackle prospect and the No. 1 player from the state of Louisiana, per 247Sports.com's composite rankings.

Gabe Brooks from the recruiting website compared him to Chicago Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman, writing the following scouting report:

"Big, burly defensive lineman with great height and mass relative to age. Owns virtually college-ready size with frame space to continue adding bulk. Tall and long-armed. Could provide valuable personnel flexibility thanks to scheme versatility. Active run defender who can play one gap or two thanks to motor and size. Flashes encouraging disengaging ability. Strong at the point of attack. Sheds with good arm extension and punch, but can also swim and rip past blockers. Shows good lateral range relative to size (impressive 4.69 shuttle as a sophomore).

"Leverage consistency comes and goes. Higher center of gravity affects pad level. Can improve balance and body control in pursuit. Bona fide high-major interior defensive line prospect with outstanding frame. Could possess long-term early-round NFL Draft ceiling."

Smith has also posted impressive numbers between 2018-19, compiling 115 tackles (25 for loss), seven sacks and a forced fumble. He has the upside to be a dominant force on the defensive line, controlling the trenches with his size and strength.

That will give him a shot at earning immediate playing time for LSU, though the Tigers will likely settle for him becoming a dominant force in a year or two as he develops at the college level. But his addition is a major coup for their defense, and he seriously bolsters their incoming 2021 class.

LSU is following up its title season with a strong recruiting class.

The Tigers have already added some excellent 4-star defensive prospects, including linebacker Raesjon Davis and defensive end Landon Jackson. And the team already ranked fourth in 247Sports.com's composite rankings from the 2020 season. Adding Smith is just the rich getting richer.

Things haven't gone well for the team on the field this season after losing so many players from the 2019 title squad, but Orgeron and his staff are doing their best to replenish the talent pool that can get LSU back atop the SEC in 2021.