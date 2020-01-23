Report: Ryan Tannehill, Titans Have Mutual Interest in Free-Agent QB Re-Signing

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans and Ryan Tannehill would like to reunite for the 2020 season as the veteran quarterback approaches free agency, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Russini reported Thursday on NFL Live that both sides "want to go good business" and that it looks like the franchise tag will be Tennessee's route to re-sign Tannehill.

Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 regular-season appearances while replacing Marcus Mariota as the starter.

Keeping the 31-year-old is by far the Titans' most logical move at quarterback.

Benching Mariota probably makes it impossible to rely on him as the starting QB again, and the alternatives in free agency aren't promising. Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Tom Brady might only be a one-year stopgap, while Jameis Winston's inconsistency makes it risky to sign him to a long-term deal.

Free-agent Case Keenum had a career year in 2017 as the Minnesota Vikings reached the NFC Championship Game and then fell back to earth in 2018.

Based on his first six years, handing Tannehill a multiyear extension carries a level of risk on its own.

CBS Sports' Joel Corry estimated the franchise tag for a quarterback could total $27 million for 2020. Tannehill could get a hefty short-term payday, while the Titans would have another year with which they could evaluate his suitability as the long-term QB option.

By exercising that option, Tennessee does risk watching Tannehill's value rise even further, thus guaranteeing an extension could cost more money.

The team then couldn't use the franchise tag on Derrick Henry either. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted the transition tag would be available for Henry, but that still leaves the door open for another team to put a big offer on the table the team is unable to match.

If push comes to shove, Tannehill is arguably the better investment than Henry based on how quickly even the best running backs can begin to decline.