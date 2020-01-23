Enes Kanter Calls out Kendrick Perkins for Saying Celtics Need to Add a Center

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Enes Kanter became the latest NBA player to call out Kendrick Perkins when he took exception to a tweet about the Boston Celtics' frontcourt from the former center.

Perkins tweeted Thursday the Celtics "are missing one piece and that's a Center that can anchor their defense." Kanter disagreed:

The exchange certainly paled in comparison to the shots Perkins reserved for Kevin Durant during a recent back-and-forth between the one-time teammates:

In the case of Kanter, Perkins may have once again hit a nerve. Defense has long been an issue for 27-year-old, especially when opponents can pull him away from the basket.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker once alluded to his issues guarding the pick and roll with a pointed tweet:

Kanter's 101.7 defensive rating is on pace to be the second-best of his career, according to NBA.com, yet few would consider him to be an elite rim protector. He ranks 24th among centers in ESPN.com's defensive real plus-minus (0.77), and he's allowing opponents to shoot 60.4 percent inside six feet of the basket, per NBA.com.

Considering the Celtics are likely to face Joel Embiid and/or Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs, they might benefit from getting a more defense-minded center, regardless of what Kanter may think.