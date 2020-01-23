Panthers HC Matt Rhule Hopes Luke Kuechly Joins Coaching Staff After Retirement

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) runs a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, on the teamâ€™s website. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Though Luke Kuechly retired from football earlier this month, he could quickly find a new job as a coach if he wants.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Thursday he hopes the linebacker will rejoin the team as a coach, per Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL.

Kuechly apparently has already been watching film with the new coaching staff following his retirement.

The 28-year-old retired in a heartfelt video that came as a surprise to the NFL community.

He explained that injuries have taken a toll on him and that he wasn't able to play with the same speed and physicality that he had known.

A move to coaching could let him stay involved in the sport without risking further injury to himself.

Though Kuechly has never played under Rhule, he did mention the new coach in his video.

"This decision has nothing to do with new coaches, and coach Rhule is going to do a fantastic job, his track record is proven," he said.

The respect for the former Baylor coach could allow him to fit in well in the coaching staff either next year or in the future.

Kuechly certainly has quite a resume with seven Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro bids in eight years, plus a Defensive Rookie of the Year award and Defensive Player of the Year. This could allow him to impart quite a bit of knowledge on the next generation if he decides to go into coaching.

Related

    Super Bowl Party MVPs & LVPs + Funniest Prop Bets 🔊

    The latest Lockytown podcast teaches you how to be the MVP of your Super Bowl Party... and how to spot the LVPs of the day

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Super Bowl Party MVPs & LVPs + Funniest Prop Bets 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Jordan Love Is the Draft's Boom-or-Bust Wild Card

    @MikeTanier looks at the QB who has traits of Mahomes and Jameis

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jordan Love Is the Draft's Boom-or-Bust Wild Card

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest Potential Breakout Player ⭐

    Watch out for these guys in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Biggest Potential Breakout Player ⭐

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Senior Bowl Day 2 Notebook: Wide Receivers Continue to Shine

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Senior Bowl Day 2 Notebook: Wide Receivers Continue to Shine

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report