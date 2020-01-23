Panthers HC Matt Rhule Hopes Luke Kuechly Joins Coaching Staff After Retirement

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Though Luke Kuechly retired from football earlier this month, he could quickly find a new job as a coach if he wants.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Thursday he hopes the linebacker will rejoin the team as a coach, per Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL.

Kuechly apparently has already been watching film with the new coaching staff following his retirement.

The 28-year-old retired in a heartfelt video that came as a surprise to the NFL community.

He explained that injuries have taken a toll on him and that he wasn't able to play with the same speed and physicality that he had known.

A move to coaching could let him stay involved in the sport without risking further injury to himself.

Though Kuechly has never played under Rhule, he did mention the new coach in his video.

"This decision has nothing to do with new coaches, and coach Rhule is going to do a fantastic job, his track record is proven," he said.

The respect for the former Baylor coach could allow him to fit in well in the coaching staff either next year or in the future.

Kuechly certainly has quite a resume with seven Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro bids in eight years, plus a Defensive Rookie of the Year award and Defensive Player of the Year. This could allow him to impart quite a bit of knowledge on the next generation if he decides to go into coaching.