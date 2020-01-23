Olympic Legend Usain Bolt, Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Expecting 1st Child

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Olympic legend Usain Bolt has announced that he and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett are expecting their first child together.

The sprinter took to Instagram to confirm the news, posting a picture of Bennett holding her baby bump with the caption: "I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE."

Bennett also confirmed the happy news on Instagram, posting pictures of herself on the beach in a flowing red dress with the caption: "Our golden child. Coming soon..."

Other pictures show Bennett holding a bunch of balloons and posing on a boat and are titled "Our greatest celebration..." and "Our biggest blessing."

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt has spoken openly in the past about his desire to start a family and become a dad.

He told Rose Minutaglio at People in 2016 that he had already decided he wanted to have three children:

"I definitely want a family, though. For me, over the years, I've waited because I want to make sure it's the right person. ... I've always said I want three kids. The other day I hung out with my buddy who has three kids and it was crazy. I was like, 'Hmm do I really want three kids?' But yes, yes I do. I’m sure of it."

Bolt retired from sprinting in 2017 and went on to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer. He spent time with Norwegian team Stromsgodset, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and Australian's Central Coast Mariners before announcing in January 2019 his "sports life is over," despite never playing in a competitive match.