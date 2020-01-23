Patriots CB Joejuan Williams Arrested, Charged with Drug Possession

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams was arrested Jan. 17 in Nashville and charged with drug possession after being stopped for alleged speeding.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reported Wednesday a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper is said to have found an unnamed substance, paraphernalia and prescription drugs in Johnson's vehicle after pulling him over.

Williams faces charges of speeding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 22-year-old defensive back is a Nashville native who attended Vanderbilt University in the city.

He was named second-team All-SEC for the Commodores in 2018, and the Patriots proceeded to select him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Williams made a limited impact as a rookie within the Pats' top-ranked defense. He recorded five total tackles and one pass defended across nine appearances (no starts).

He's the second New England player arrested since the team's season ended with a wild-card round playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested and cited for misdemeanor vandalism Jan. 11 in California after allegedly jumping on the hood of a car.