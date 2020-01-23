Real Madrid Confirm Eden Hazard's Return to Training After Ankle Injury

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Eden Hazard is back in Real Madrid training following his recent injury layoff.

The Belgium international, who moved to Los Blancos in the summer from Chelsea, has not been in action since November, having picked up an ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, he appears to be edging closer to a return, with Madrid posting the following snap of the forward in action on Thursday:

Per AS, there is hope that Hazard will be available for Real's clash with city rivals Atletico Madrid on February 1.

In the report it's added that the 29-year-old was running on the training field from Monday, although Thursday was the first time he worked with the ball since his layoff.

Hazard picked up the problem after being on the receiving end of a tough tackle from his compatriot Thomas Meunier. What was initially diagnosed as a bruised ankle turned out to be more severe, with a hairline fracture in his foot discovered.

It means the Santiago Bernabeu crowd have yet to see the best of Hazard, whose first season at the club has been blighted by consistent injury problems. The winger has only started seven top-flight games this season and has scored just one competitive goal.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has had to contend with a number of injury issues this season, with Karim Benzema only recently returning to full fitness and Gareth Bale substituted with another knock on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey win over Unionistas de Salamanca.

Madrid have fared well without Hazard, as they sit level with Barcelona at the summit of La Liga. If their summer signing gets back to full fitness soon, he can be a huge asset as Los Blancos chase glory in the Spanish top flight and UEFA Champions League.